I remember vividly the first time I worried about our environment. I was 7 years old, and my teacher showed a video of the Amazon forest burning. I was shaken, scared about the future. Later, I started forcing my family to separate paper from the rest of the trash. I came of age with Kevin Costner’s apocalyptic Waterworld and Al Gore’s An Inconvenient T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.