This is the premium article of the week. I was looking forward to a change of topic.
I’ll probably take my 3rd week off of the year at the beginning of December, and the 4th one at the end.
Enjoy!
Manichaean Angels & Demons
In Star Wars, we learn that there are the good guys, the Jedi, and the bad guys, the Dark Side. Luke—and you—have to choose between goo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Uncharted Territoriesto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.