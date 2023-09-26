We’ve talked about many ways in which sex has shaped the evolution of humans: competition between men, women’s choice, men’s choice, sexual coercion, sperm competition…
Most of the evidence I’ve shared so far about these topics is taken from papers that analyze humans directly. But there’s another source of evidence that we’ve barely touched: animals.
H…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Uncharted Territoriesto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.