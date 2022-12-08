Everybody has been talking about Elon Musk’s management of Twitter after the takeover. Here are the most common opinions:
His layoffs are extremely aggressive.
He’s taking advantage of foreigners.
He is mean to Twitter employees.
He is unnecessarily abrasive.
Do they make sense?
1. Were the Layoffs Right?
More than people think.
Musk laid off 50% of the 7,500 e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.