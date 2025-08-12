Each quarter, we apply the UT lens to the world’s chaos to extract clarity. Today, we’re looking at energy, environment, and politics. For premium readers only.
Energy & Environment
100B Humans
Fewer Humans Doesn’t Make a Difference to the Climate
Back to fertility. Here’s a shocking quote:
Low fertility is a false solution to climate change: the population …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.