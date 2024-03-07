How Does SO 2 Reduce Temperatures?

SO 2 mixes with air to produce Sulfuric Acid (H 2 SO 4 ), which reflects sunlight:

Source: Lucy Reading-Ikkanda

It turns out that H 2 SO 4 reflects a ton of sunlight. Yay! So it can reduce temperatures by the amount we need.

Sulfuric acid! Isn’t that dangerous? If you drink a soda-can worth, yes. If you release a shower of it over …