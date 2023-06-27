No articles this week as I’m taking this year’s 1st week off. The 2nd will be in mid-August, and I think the 3rd will be in September and 4th during Christmas.

Here are some themes I’ve been working on, which you should expect in the coming months:

Environment Series: How bad is CO2, the types of environmentalist, we know how to solve global warming, planetary boundaries

Geography Series: Why is Africa so poor, Atlanta, California, New York, Quebec, how geography determines institutions

Space Series: How to go to Mars and make it our home; follow-ups on the new space economy

AI Series: Emerging Trends in AI, the next stage in Artificial General Intelligence, The Only Way the Economy Can Work After AI

Storytelling

Something missing you really care about? Let me know in the comments!