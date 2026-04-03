Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Tom Selldorff's avatar
Tom Selldorff
2d

Get a better name than "Uncharted Territories". That was ok for the curious, but if you are thinking mainstream, abet something more positive.

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Gerardo's avatar
Gerardo
2d

Hi Tomas, thanks for your article. I saw a link for hiring but not one for investing, are you planning to include one?

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