Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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JBjb4321's avatar
JBjb4321
2d

Excellent stuff plus with a few good laughs.

I think you touch upon it with the Codex thing, but looking at what the internet's disintermediation is doing to power structures today: tempting to see a much bigger role to the invention of the alphabet by Semites a few century before Judaism, Christianity, and the like.

Let's say Jesus and the apostles were the first theological startup that fully harnessed the disintermediating power of the alphabet.

Greco-roman gods were oral traditions, Egyptian gods were intangible to the masses through oral traditions and impenetrable hieroglyphs - all had a priestly class, that could read or recite long texts, between god and its subjects.

Christians had a theology tailor-made for diffusion and success with scriptures that could be read by any that wanted to.

The arrival of the alphabet in India had the same effect btw, where brahmins' oral prowess guarded the Vedas out of reach of the masses. Buddhism's diffusion under Ashoka made good use of the Levant-important alphabet and wrote religious texts in vernacular.

So, same strategy: use new tech to get rid of traditional gatekeepers. Then monopolise and monetise even more than they ever did.

Oh, also: far more intolerance and vicious religious wars once the traditional gatekeepers are removed. Sort of like today's politics now that social media replaced traditional gatekeepers.

Nothing is cast in stone though: while the Greco-Roman gods disappeared for good, the Brahmin made a huge comeback after Ashoka. In large part, you guessed it, by accepting diffusion in vernacular texts, though not giving up on oral tradition. Also, Buddhism got concentrated in monasteries, whereas Hinduism 2.0 was a network state (each village had its elders). So, reorganisation under pressure to eventually win is still possible. Perhaps some lessons for our current power structures.

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
2d

This is an excellent and exciting essay about how Christianity became what it is. Of course, if you truly are a Christian, there's something else at work as well. I am, in a mystical way, sincerely and literally. Nevertheless, I think all of Tomas Pueyo's observations and the way he presents them here (and this is always so with him, but this is a subject I enjoyed even more than most) are excellent, informative, and often enlightening. This is how it worked, in general how such developments happen. He's teased out the determinative mechanics. Thanks. I recommend reading the whole essay.

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