Earlier this week, we explored how the English took over Jamaica and converted it into a pirate capital. But how did that end up into an island that is made up of virtually all black people?
Why Are Jamaicans Black, but not Mexicans or Puerto Ricans?
The key is sugar.
Sugar
The English wanted to disrupt Spanish trade and take as much as they could, but they…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.