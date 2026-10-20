Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
12hEdited

I wrote a paper 40 years ago on an idea I came up with for a different translation of Exodus 6:3, bounced it off my professor, he said make sure you search all the indeces, you'll probably find some obscure journal printed that idea 100 years ago.

Well, 40 years later, finishing the paper, I did find an obscure journal that came close, 90 years ago.

And AI has been amazingly helpful in research and writing - some of them are quite good at ancient languages, including hieroglyphics and cuneiform.

Reply
Share
Jay Friedenberg's avatar
Jay Friedenberg
12h

The more far-reaching the different pieces of information to combine, and the more interestingly they get combined the more unique and creative the product is. Polymaths have always made important breakthroughs in fields for this reason and their importance seems to only be increasing.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture