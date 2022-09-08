Not So Ruble
Earlier this week, I shared that many Russian economic indicators look good, and yet the sanctions are working. Here’s one example: the ruble’s strength. Why is it so strong? Isn’t it a sign that their economy is strong? Not at all.
As we’ve seen, Russia has still been able to export its fossil fuels. But it can’t import the advanced technolo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.