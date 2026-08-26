Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Nour's avatar
Nour
4d

Shallow intent is a great way of putting it. I think another part of it is that people don’t like to feel that they are being played or lied to. We consume content we care about; we want authentic, trusted voices and expect effort. When someone realizes a piece of content they’re consuming is AI-generated, because of these markers of shallow intent, they see it as a sort of betrayal of trust that real effort was put into it, and thus perceive it to have less value.

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Matt's avatar
Matt
4d

The only one I would buy is Fulvio Bisca’s dragon. This one actually looks like a poster not AI and is a good talking point about UT in general.

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