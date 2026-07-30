Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Ed Schifman's avatar
Ed Schifman
1d

In business, investing and life, I have learned that incentives matter. People and organizations often follow the quickest route toward a measurable objective, particularly when accountability is weak. We should not be surprised when an AI system does something similar.

I still remain optimistic about AI, especially its potential to improve health and extend productive human life. That said, optimism must not translate into high stakes recklessness. A temporary, internationally coordinated slowdown in the development of the most powerful autonomous systems may be sensible—not to stop progress, which is probably impossible, but to establish enforceable containment, independent testing, mandatory disclosure of failures and genuine human accountability. Good luck getting consensus on this!

The lesson to me is not that AI will inevitably destroy humanity (although it may eventually try). It is that intelligence without judgment, restraint or responsibility can become dangerous. Those remain fundamentally human obligations, and as citizens of countries with competing intentions, leaders should not surrender humanity to unknown consequences in the rush to be first.

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James Durso's avatar
James Durso
18h

“Stop that hacking immediately!”

“I can’t do that, Dave.”

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