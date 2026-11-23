In the last article, we reached the conclusion that AI will dramatically lower manufacturing costs, because hardware is mostly software, machines, and raw materials, and AI will dramatically improve the productivity of the first two. Manufactured products will become better and cheaper, so demand will skyrocket, maybe by 25-100% more.

This will in turn increase the demand for raw materials. Will the mining industry be able to fulfill it? Will that increase their prices? Or will the drop in costs we saw in manufacturing goods also impact mining, reducing the costs of raw materials, and thus further reducing the cost of manufacturing goods?

When I looked into this, I came up with an investment thesis for myself.

Mining Costs

Here are the costs of BHP, the biggest mining company in the world:

What will happen to these costs?

Materials and consumables are manufactured products, and as we saw, their costs will go down.

External services and employees and benefits are human costs, so they will likely be automated away.

Depreciation and amortization: For machinery, it will shrink for the same reason But not for land and mining sites, or government approvals.

Freight and transportation is just a mix of manufactured products (e, trucks and ships) and energy. Manufactured products will shrink, energy will follow its own rule (we’ll look into that in the future).

Third-party commodity purchases are what we’re assessing here.

So a large share of mining costs is susceptible to automation via AI, and will materially shrink. Mining companies are already planning on that.

Does that mean prices to their consumers will also shrink as a result?

Mining Prices

No! Mining has a huge difference with manufacturing: Manufacturing is competitive in a way that mining is not.