The Future of NFTs
Generalizing the value of NFTs and blockchain: NFTs for political parties, religions, NGOs, and network-first communities; virtue signaling; patronage; rights ownership; digital goods in videogames...
Sorry for the confusion earlier this week. I mistakenly sent the free article to premium subscribers only, and had to send it again.
One additional note: I’ve never mentioned a time off policy. My goal is to take four weeks off a year from the newsletter—either for true time off or to catch up on reading books. I took one in early July for example. In t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.