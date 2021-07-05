The conversation around last week’s article History’s Network Effects is fantastic. Keep it coming!
Enough of you have asked for GeoHistory articles about India and China that I’ll write them soon. I’m enjoying writing them! Here’s a sneak peek.
Today, I’ll go deep into some aspects of the last GeoHistory articles: why civilization in Europe appeared in G…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.