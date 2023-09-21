The Shape of Us
What Limits Our Sexual Differences? Did Men Grow Bigger Because of Sex or Hunting? What Type of Fat Is Most Attractive in Women? What About Men's Bodies?
This is the 2nd premium article of the week. Enjoy!
The Limits of Sexual Differences
Why are men not even more different from women? What tempered their physical differences?
Men are only about 10% taller than women and about 20% heavier. Why not twice as heavy, li…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Uncharted Territoriesto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.