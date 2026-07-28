Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Stefan's avatar
Stefan
9h

I'm sorry to say, but this is the worst that you've come up with so far. I loved you earlier post on Corona, many of the geography analyses you posted were great reading material. The political analyses are heavily biased by US ideas of what is called free speech. The US free speech, which is often not checked and often fact free, has nothing to do with the European freedom of opinion. I'm very happy that it is illegal to insult people both offline and online. With the US based approach, any sensible discussion culture goes down the drain. Just look at what utter lies famous people in the US get away with. if this minimal research is enough for you to not lie Europe it is fine for me that you stay in a country that is not slowly but very quickly losing all of its democracy.

Comparing the UK with the USSR is completely useless as the data is decades. Also you can only have a lot of expressions the opinions prosecuted if they are already expressed in the first place and made public through social media.

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Gijs's avatar
Gijs
8h

When will you share a similar post on the USA?

CNN’s new owners. A president extorting bribes from the media. Government searching phones upon entry. The list is endless.

If you refrain from blatantly racist remarks everything is fine in Europe (there are always exceptions)

Being “normal” is by no means a guarantee to stay out of trouble in the USA.

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