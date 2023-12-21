How Do I Think About Free vs Premium Content?
As a writer, I want my ideas to spread as far as possible, so the goal is to maximize the total number of readers, and since paid customers will always be a fraction of free readers, I just want as many free readers as possible. That means making content free; gating articles behind a paywall hinders the goal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.