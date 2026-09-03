Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
4m

Mosquitos are a scourge of humanity.

Yet I wonder what the consequences of eliminating a portion of the natural world?

We should do a isolated area as a test run.

Human have not got the best reputation in modifying our environment.

More than human lives are at stake.

Great article.

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