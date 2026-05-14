Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Jennifer Akgul's avatar
Jennifer Akgul
13h

Tough topic but good for you for trying to look into it! Moderation in all things - I say myself !

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BankerAtLarge
7h

"It must understand that they are entering a host country, and they need to make an effort to adjust to local norms." - that's the crux of it really. There's no polite way to say it but they don't think of accommodation the way you do. You giving in or compromising on anything is viewed as you obviously seeing the light. Hence you shouldn't expect them to be gracious in accommodating one of your requests. I was a student in the UK who then worked there. Back in 2011, i saw how London was turning out and decided to leave. I hope it doesn't come to it for Europe and the UK but I'm increasingly convinced that you're going to have to remember that line by Quintus - people should know when they're conquered

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