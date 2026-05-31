Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Geoffrey G's avatar
Geoffrey G
14h

This is a factor that is really under-appreciated by both xenophobic right-wingers and the progressive people who oppose them: most the reason immigrants don't integrate well in European welfare states is that they're *literally prevented from working for years!*

Not because they're lazy. Or because they aren't educated enough. It is literally against the law for them to work. Until their status is regularized. And these are countries where it's also really difficult to live "off the books," so being unable to get regular legal status in essentially exile from any chance to become part of society. The years-long delay, alone, can permanently reduce your life-chances and (rightly) make you rather alienated from the society that has refused to accept you.

In Sweden, for example, the much-maligned group of refugees that came after 2015 were expressly prohibited from entering the labor force while their applications were being processed. Which took years! So what do you do when you can't work for years?

Oh, and you also have been put in a crappy apartment on the edge of various declining parts of the country because that's where the housing was cheapest. Makes perfect sense, right?

And that's your life for your first 18-36 months in the country: Sitting around at home at the end of the train line or on the forgotten edge of a declining industrial town without any exposure to locals. What a great recipe for people integrating to their new home! Not to mention being well-adjusted and grateful to be there!

Sure, those people should just be happy to be alive and safe, right? Well, imagine you adopt a child from a broken home and then have them live in your shed where you ignore them. Think they'll thrive and come to cherish your hospitality? As an immigrant myself, I can assure you that leaving home and moving to another home is already extremely stressful in every way and even privileged "expats" hit a wall in their first year where they seriously reconsider their choices. Imagine that it just never gets better.

The United States de facto does something very different: Even for "illegal" immigrants who don't speak the language and lack formal skills, they will settle in the areas of the country where there are ready jobs to be had. They will be adopted into a pre-existing community of fellow immigrants who show them what's what. And they will generally be able to immediately work (often off the books) in ways that slowly but surely begin to integrate them into society. Americans are well-familiar with the many undocumented immigrants (including, infamously, the "Dreamers") who do, indeed, achieve their American Dream, even as they're living out their lives undocumented for years and decades. Ironically, people outside of any system can find it much easier to become normal members of society than people whose access to the formal system is so blocked for years that they become permanently socially excluded.

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Malcolm Klein's avatar
Malcolm Klein
13h

People made similar arguments about how slavery was essential! White civilized people can’t be expected to do menial work when there is a dull docile race available to do it for them.

The theory rests on three premises: that certain work is beneath the dignity of citizens, that a civilized society nonetheless requires someone to do it, and that the solution is to source a subordinate class whose legal status forecloses the possibility of refusal. That structure persists to the present day.

Check out this Commonplace article titled From Human Bondage to Open Borders : Americans must reject the Mudsill Theory of a two-tiered labor system.

https://commonplace.substack.com/p/from-human-bondage-to-open-borders?selection=f64171fb-d7cf-4398-a883-2679f3ef311c&r=rluf&utm_medium=ios

(Quotes from the article)

The phrase “jobs Americans won’t do” is the slavery era theory translated into the language of labor economics: the work cannot be transformed; the only question is where to find people desperate enough to do it. To accept that premise is to assert that such work is beneath the dignity of citizens by nature, and that someone else’s dignity is a lesser concern.

A nation that insists on maintaining a two-tiered labor class—whether through slavery, sharecropping, the tacit acceptance of illegal employment, the relocation of production to wherever labor is cheapest and least protected, or temporary visa programs that bind labor to a single employer—has made a political choice. It has chosen the mudsill. But it can choose otherwise. Lincoln’s answer, and the right one, is to build an economy that does not need one.

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