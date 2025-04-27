Uncharted Territories

Barry Stevens
7h

Thanks for this -- thought I knew it all, having lived in or spent a lot of time in all those regions, but it was great to see you line up the demographics with the geography and history. Re the 51st state business: Of course, we Canadians were amused, then appalled -- then enraged. It was fascinating to track in one's own heart the rise of nationalist fervour, which, since Canada is 'the mouse living next to the elephant', as Trudeau père said, is something we usually keep in check. But more coolly... if a unification were to happen peacefully, it would be absurd to create a state that was bigger than all the other states combined -- 13 states would make more sense, to match the number of provinces and territories. Quebec and New Brunswick would need to have French as an official language. The Electoral College would be upended -- I doubt a Republican would ever be President again. The Senate would get 26 more Senators -- 21 of them would be more 'liberal' than most Democrats. Universal publicly funded health care would be demanded.... and immediately save the USA economy money and deliver better services. Indigenous voices would be much stronger. And the Army might discover peacekeeping! Of course, if annexation were violent and unwilling -- well, the US occupations of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan might be a good guide to what would happen. Not sure if either model is attractive to USA-ers?

Adrian Profitos
6hEdited

Great overview and use of maps to understand why Canadian population is located across Canada. I look forward to reading the next string of articles addressing the many interesting questions raised. Of course, one of them is particularly thorny, about the 51st state... as a naturalized Canadian myself, I've been amazed at the reaction to Trump's annexation discourse, which was first taken as a joke, then as a threat, and as a betrayal. In terms of scenarios, I agree with the comment below from Barry Stevens. Trump's approach has united Canadians (with the Liberals most likely retaining power, something unthinkable a few months ago), I do wonder about the strategy behind, like much of Trump's foreign policy.

One thing I'd like to point out in the article is this sentence, which I believe contradicts the explanations provided: "In other words: Canada’s population areas are extensions of US population areas!" Because of the current political sensitivity, I think this sentence can be misinterpreted, and I believe it is historically inaccurate, as the article demonstrates, i.e. cities in Canada were built along the St Lawrence's exploration from the Atlantic, it didn't come from the US up-north, as an extension of US cities...

