Earlier this week, Daniel Ek, the founder and CEO of Spotify, sent an email to his company explaining why he won’t kick Joe Rogan out of Spotify. Most people only read the values angle, but they’re missing two more angles. So here are the three thoughts that I believe Ek is considering to keep Rogan.
Values
American law
Internet dynamics
Only one of these …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.