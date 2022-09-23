Today’s article will be a bit different. I talked with Mark Nelson, a nuclear energy expert and environment activist, who has been closely following what’s happening with Germany’s nuclear reactors. He made me look at the issue from a completely different angle, and I want to share that with you.

But first, a fun data point, a key thought about GeoHistory, a call for help, the highlights of my interview with Nelson, the interview itself in video form, how you can get more informed, and a tip on what you can do to influence the outcome of the German reactors. Let me know what you think!

Why GeoHistory

My GeoHistory articles are some of the most followed ones. They’re especially relevant to the people who have some connection to the countries analyzed, or always wanted to understand them better. Some of you wonder why I focus so much on geography though. It’s time to explain it.

Everything around us is governed by geography:

Trade

Wealth

Languages

Culture

Religions

Dating

Political Systems

Business

Or rather has been. The Internet is transforming it all.

If we don’t understand how geography influenced the past, we can’t undesrtand how the future will change. What the GeoHistory articles do is shed light on the past impact of geography on our history and what other forces have been taking over from geography, so we can guess the directions that history will take in the future.

We’ve done this in the past with languages and political systems, and I’m working on a huge series on how transportation technologies have influenced human habitats in the past, and how that will change in the future with new transportation technologies. I’m very excited about it. I hope you will be too, when I start releasing it in a few weeks!

In the meantime, next week I’ll publish on the GeoHistory of the United Kingdom, which is especially interesting as the country that broke through the Industrial Revolution—an event that started untethering humans from the land, but that in fact was hugely determined by land. I hope you’ll enjoy it too!

The Interview with Mark Nelson

It’s a bit less than 1h30, and we covered a TON of things. I will summarize it for the premium readers (and I’m hoping to have a transcript and audio version for them too), but here are the key topics that we discussed:

Historically, nuclear energy and weapons have been much more connected than I thought.

The German decision of whether to keep the nuclear reactors open or not has completely changed, but the debate hasn’t changed with it.

None of the key factors behind the closure of the reactors stands to scrutiny. Here’s a nice article from Nelson’s group explaining them, including some visualizations you can interact with to understand better the situation of each reactor.

The support for nuclear in Germany is startling.

The internal German politics behind the decision.

Here’s the interview:

How You Can Help

It turns out you could have a clear impact on the topic.

The German parliament has a system to bring topics to debate if they get more than 50,000 signatures from Germans. A petition from German professors to debate these nuclear reactors in the parliament is getting steam.

They’re at 16k, so a push from us could get it beyond the threshold. If you are German, feel free to go sign the petition.

Sign the Bundestag Petition

If you know Germans who might be interested in signing the petition, feel free to send it to them!

