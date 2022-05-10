When male bees ejaculate, their penis explodes and then they die.
Some Black Widow spiders eat their mates after copulating.
Pigs and dragonflies kill and eat some of their offspring.
Some wasps use caterpillars as a feeding nest.
Some wasps use caterpillars as a feeding nest.
Some parasites make snail antennae look like caterpillars to attract birds, who will eat the snail, and then the parasite will i…
