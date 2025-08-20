Last week, we saw why Moscow went from a village to the biggest city in Europe, capital of the biggest country in the world. Today, I give you some crazy facts I learned during my research.
A quick summary of what we discussed last week
Details of how exactly Moscow won against all its regional competitors, cities like Vladimir, Ryazan, or Tver, which you…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.