Uncharted Territories

Michael Magoon
1dEdited

Excellent article.

Even many historians neglect the powerful influence that the Central Asian herding societies had on the development of Eurasian agrarian societies. Their existential military threat forced Russia, China and others to grow big and centralized.

https://frompovertytoprogress.substack.com/p/herding-societies

One point that I would add is that the highly productive soil of modern-day Ukraine and southern Russia could not be plowed before the invention of the steel plow. This made dense populations centers almost impossible to evolve in the Temperate Forest biome. This gave the Herding societies free rein over the region. The invention of the steel plow opened up some of the world’s most productive agricultural regions, including the American Great Plains, the Russian/Ukranian steppe, and the Argentine Pampas.

https://frompovertytoprogress.substack.com/p/biomes-have-profoundly-shaped-human

I would also add that the rapid development of firearms and cannon tipped the military balance between Russia and the horse archers of the steppe.

Ed Schifman
1d

A comprehensive overview of why Moscow ended up as the capital. Great explanation of the details that finally come together to allow me to make sense of it.

The Mongols, who created the greatest land mass of territory EVER on earth, were able to conquer not just the Kievan Rus and other major Rus tribes, but also a substantial portion of current day China. It is interesting (perhaps sad) how they have been marginalized in current day Russia.

Power is fleeting. There is never a guarantee that the future will be anything we recognize.

Excellent work, Tomas! Thank you!

