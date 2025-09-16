Uncharted Territories

Dear Tomas. I don't mean to be disrespectful, but the claim, based on your status as a physicist, that the urban growth model is deterministic "as in physics" (which isn't true for all of physics either, and I can say this with complete confidence, even though I'm a biologist, not a physicist, and have been working in territorial planning for 16 years), and that you can make such an outrageous claim based on internet data alone, turns this medium into just another digital outlet promoting misinformation. Saying this, when there are very serious studies based on archaeological and demographic evidence, which appeal to "complexity" precisely because deterministic science is insufficient to understand urban processes of the past, or those of the present, is disingenuous. This isn't the first time you've written on a variety of topics, including many "urban" ones, with simplistic assertions. I recommend reading "Complexity" by Lewin, or "Complex Environmental Systems" by Rolando García. There are also numerous online research papers in the journals Urban Planning, Landscape Planning, and npj Urban Sustainability, among others. This would allow you to be a little more humble and, even with the same data, introduce probability and compare your 30 or perhaps slightly more city cases. This would show you a minimal margin of error, which you ignore, but which justifies an analysis based more on function than on parts. This, like any error, also confirms the rule, but expresses the probabilities that lead to understanding why urban processes are so varied throughout history. And even more so today. As in gas physics or thermodynamics, for example.

Highly recommend checking out Luis Bettencourt's work here (textbook on the "science of cities": https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262046008/introduction-to-urban-science/

Marc Barthelemy (https://www.quanturb.com/), Michael Batty (https://www.amazon.com/New-Science-Cities-MIT-Press/dp/0262534568) and Geoffrey West (https://www.amazon.com/Scale-Universal-Growth-Organisms-Companies/dp/014311090X) all have a bunch of great research in this area, too!

Fascinating subject that I wish more people new existed. Thanks for the great breakdown here, and looking forward to reading more of the rest of the series!

