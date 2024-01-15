Hello!
As mentioned, I’m going to hold an AMA session (Ask Me Anything) tomorrow Tuesday, for premium subscribers only.
Since I have never done one, I’m not sure what’s the best format:
Video on both sides, with something like Google Meet, Zoom, or Teams? This can quickly become noisy if there are a lot of people.
Video broadcast with something like Youtub…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.