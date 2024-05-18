In Cathedrals of the 21st Century, we explored what past cathedrals looked like, and why they were the way they were, to predict what the cathedrals of the 21st century will be. But there’s a fundamental obstacle for 21st century cathedrals.
URL vs IRL
Here’s a conundrum: How do you build public social gathering spaces for a world that meets less and less?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.