Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Swami's avatar
Swami
2d

I actually like the warm countries poster. Tells a story quickly. In 30 seconds I would get an entire article worth of info, and in a format which is easier to remember.

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2 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
Bob Hammond's avatar
Bob Hammond
2d

Tomas, I'm not sure you can do what you want without using video. It is far more powerful in communicating information of all kinds, as I'm sure you know. BTW - I love this Substack. I've followed your posts since March, 2020.

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
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