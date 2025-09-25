Uncharted Territories

Tomas,

So interesting to read this ... I have had a similar view about the impact on temperature on culture and human behavior and productivity for decades and I have thought — at some point someone needs to explore this properly ... and now you have. I think there may be a book in here.

The approach -- talking about geography to understand human behavior -- reminds me Guns Germs and Steel by Jared Diamond which had a huge impact on me and others when it came out some twenty years ago.

Italy is a great example -- look at the culture difference between southern italy and northern italy. Radically different lifestyles and sensibilities.

And yes, air conditioning and the impact of air conditioning is a perfect way to test the thesis that temperature profoundly impacts human behavior and productivity.

I would argue that warmer climates have positive impacts as well -- there is a sense of connectedness and intimacy and shared delirium in warmer temperatures that may (?) cause people to feel more connected and reflective. I would argue that we are all different people at warm temperatures than we are at cool one. Note how large companies tend to turn the AC down to 68 and provide free coffee -- it results in a faster pace of activity. Meanwhile, warmer temperatures make humans more langorous and philosophical, perhaps. Think of southern literature in the US - Faulkner, Twain. Think of the magical realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Then think of writers / thinkers associated with more northern US climates -- Ben Franklin (industrious), William James and all the scientists in northern regions.

The big take away for me is that we humans are animals who behave differently in different environments, and as you say we are inadequately aware of the degree to which context (including temperature) changes our behavior. We are quick to tell stories about ourselves that are self-congratulatory or defeatist without awareness of the subtle inputs to behavior change.

Love this and look forward to hearing about your further explorations of this idea. I will spend more time with it.

Alberto Denia
Alberto Denia
1d

Hey Thomas, congratulations for a fascinating article! A couple of questions about the Nairobi/Lisbon comparison:

- Shouldn’t you compare temperature data from the 16th century, where Lisbon was indeed the capital of a global empire? Lisbon climate was likely colder back then, given the European Little Ice Age and discounting the impact of climate change in the recent years.

- Following that idea, do you think the increase of temperatures after the Little Ice Age could have contributed to the decline of Southern Europe in favor of the North?

- Even accepting the current comparison, couldn’t it be argued that Nairobi spends more time during the year above the optimal 22º temperature than Lisbon, making it potentially less productive? Lisbon does get warmer than Nairobi but only during summer, leaving the rest of the year to compensate. That'd also fit the popular observation in Southern Europe that everything slows down in summer!

