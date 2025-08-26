Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Siegfried Herzog's avatar
Siegfried Herzog
1d

Excellent piece. The South was locked into a bad economy, but it also continued to promote this model despite the writing on the wall. When Anglos started to move into Mexican Texas, they started growing cotton there as well, bringing lavery along, and where aghast when Mexico abolished slavery in 1821. The reason for Texas' push for independence was, in good part, the growing pressure from the Mexican authorities to end slavery in Texas as well. "Freedom for Texas" meant Freedom to keep enslaving other human beings". Makes the Alamo look a lot less heroic...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
1dEdited

Great article. I think far too many people underestimate the importance of geography and food production on modern history.

One additional cause of the different economic development between the North and South is the different types of people who settled in each region. The Puritans who settled in New England and the Quakers who settled in Pennsylvania came from relatively commercialized regions in England. Same for the Dutch who settled New York. Meanwhile the Cavaliers who settled in Virginia and the white slave owners from Barbados who settled in South Carolina were from more traditional agricultural regions with unskilled agricultural laborers.

I have no doubt that the differing geographies of each colony were part of the reason why they chose to settle in different colonies, but the type of society they left behind in England played an important role as well.

https://frompovertytoprogress.substack.com/p/why-european-settlers-in-north-america

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tomas Pueyo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture