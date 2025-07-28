Uncharted Territories

Fun reading, thank you! But I would suggest you redact this sentence: “country that is politically, religiously, linguistically, and ethnically uniform,….” China is no more uniform than Spain…… maybe it’s less uniform than Mexico, but not by much….. lots of religions and cult practices exist underneath the surface as well as Taoism and historic Buddhism as well as Confucianism and lots of different language groups. Most of them are same language family as Han Mandarin but certainly Cantonese is not mutually intelligible and there’s many other languages that are similarly different.

This argument is also examined at length in the French historian Fernand Braudel's "Les Structures du Quotidien" (volume one of Civilisation matérielle, économie et capitalisme). He makes most of the same points, and extends the reasoning to maize (corn) in the new world. Traditional maize crops also yield substantial calories per hectare, but require even less work than wheat, so you have a well-fed, healthy population with time on its hands. Your land use graph above makes this point implicitly. I'm not sure the dots connect as well as they do for rice and wheat - the influence of the Black Death on labor availability in the 15th century bears mention as well - but it's definitely interesting.

I think potatoes might have been the real game-changer anyway, but those became widespread much more recently, because they originate in the new world. But they are historically cultivated in ways that are complementary to other crops, such as raised beds in Ireland prior to the famine in the 1840s. The Irish ate as much as ⅔ of their calories from potatoes in the 1830s and were among the healthiest people in Europe. This dependence is why the famine hit them so hard.

