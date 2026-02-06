Uncharted Territories

Olivier Roland
Well done, Tomas. It's rare to see such a nuanced article about Dubai, especially from someone who hasn't lived there.

You've perfectly understood Dubai's (very clever) positioning in this new world.

May I suggest my article "Why I Feel Freer in a Monarchy Than in My Democratic Home Country -

Reflections on Dubai and the freedom granted by digital nomadism" https://disruptive-horizons.com/p/why-i-feel-freer-in-a-monarchy as a supplement? I lived in Dubai for seven years and know the city very well.

Also, to summarize one of my points about what gives Dubai such a feeling of freedom:

"For several years, I haven’t needed to show a passport at Dubai airport: facial recognition identifies me and the gate opens automatically. It’s efficient—but it also shows how easily governments can track people. In Dubai, cameras are everywhere and actively used by police; finding a stolen car is trivial. If you can track cars, you can track individuals.

The UAE clearly offers fewer political freedoms than Western democracies, so yes—mass surveillance bothers me. But, paradoxically, less than it would in my home country.

Why? Two reasons. First, the balance of power is different. There’s a distinct implicit contract between someone born into a country and someone who chooses a country in a competitive market of jurisdictions. The mono-country person is constrained by inertia—language, ties, habits—and feels the state’s weight acutely. The nomad arrives as a customer. If the value deteriorates or surveillance becomes too heavy, he can—and should—leave.

That possibility fundamentally rebalances power. I can choose where to live and contribute, and states must compete to keep me. So I know that if Dubai no longer suits me, I’ll leave. Accepting slightly more state power is the trade-off for having strong exit power. In practice, voting with your feet balances power better than voting at the ballot box—an essential insight when choosing your first expatriate country."

(I share the 2nd reason in the above article)

So we agree on this point.

Becoming Human
I normally love your analyses, but this one made me physically ill.

Dubai is built on modern slavery. Exploitation and extraction levied against foreign workers with virtually no rights to begin with, and no ability to assert them.

Dubai, like Singapore, is simply a modern conservative society - law enforcing a social order.

That is why millionaires like it.

For shame.

