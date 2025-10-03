Final Comments on the Theory of Mountains & Warm Countries
This article is the third on the topic of why warm countries are poorer. The first laid out the theory, and the second and this one address the comments.
In the previous article, we discussed why many alleged examples against the theory were wrong, including examples like rich mountainous countries (eg, Switzerland, Austria), poor low-lying countries (eg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.