France's Bowels
A Secret Medieval Sect, an Angry Pope, an Opportunistic Lord, a Genocide, and Europe’s Destiny.
All religions are equally sublime to the ignorant, useful to the politician, and ridiculous to the philosopher.—Lucretius1
If you travel to the southwest of France, to an area called Occitanie, and talk with a local about their region, they will tell you with defiance—and what Parisians would call a petit accent—the story of the secretive Cathars and how …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.