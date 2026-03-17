Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Nicholas Coulson's avatar
Nicholas Coulson
1d

Fascinating piece. I never knew that lead plumbing was an intelligent way of using a by-product of a higher-value activity. Thank you.

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Murányi Péter's avatar
Murányi Péter
1d

Wasn't the 5th planet Saturnus? Earth is just the ground, anyone can see that.

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