It’s better to have three okay tools than a single, perfect one. The axe is great at breaking obstacles, but not that useful to jump over pits. The grapple is great to jump over ice or pits, but not amazing for slaying dragons. The only way to win is by having both tools. Illustrations: Tomas Pueyo.

This article is dedicated to all the people who ever dreamed of achieving something

special.

How hard is it to become an NBA player? Most of them have been honing their skills on the basketball court practically since infancy: years of countless practices, camps, and games to improve their shooting, ball-handling, passing, defense...

As you can imagine, the success rate for becoming an NBA player is remarkably low. There are 30 teams of about 15 players each, for a total of roughly 450—not a ton of people, especially given that over 500,000 young men play youth basketball in the US.

Fewer than one in a thousand will make it to the pros.

So let’s be realistic.

You aren’t going to make it to the NBA.

You will not become the president of the United States.

You will not be the world’s greatest writer, nor the top chess player, nor the most masterful public speaker.

You will never be the best in the world at any given skill.

There will always be someone working harder.

There will always be someone with greater genetic gifts, or more luck, or both.

Most people (in the blue zone) have very little of a specific skill. A bit of work can quickly get you to the top 10% (the green zone). But as you join the elite, it becomes harder and harder to move up, because you are facing competitors who are deeply committed to that skill.

Put in another way, the more you progress on any given skill, the harder it is to stand out further.

So trying to be the best at one thing isn’t the smartest path to success. Instead, you should put your effort into mastering a combination of skills. The solution is skill stacking, a concept popularized by Scott Adams. Here’s how it works.

The Basics

Years ago, a friend of mine was about to take the GMAT. He was hoping to get into some of the top grad schools, and nailing this test was a key step in the process. His first-choice school, Stanford, would only accept the top 6% of applicants. That meant he needed to score in the 94th percentile to have a shot at getting in.

The day of the test, he was trembling. He sat in front of his computer in the test room, looking at the clock. One minute left to start. Twenty seconds. One. Begin.

After four intense hours, he finished the test. As he sighed in relief, a red alert started blinking furiously on the screen. YOUR RESULTS ARE IN.

He scored in the 90th percentile on the math portion, and in the 95th percentile on the verbal portion. Does that mean I’m in the 92nd percentile?! Oh nooo! He was dismayed. His heart sank. Those scores wouldn’t cut it. Goodbye, Stanford.

But then he looked closer. He saw something else: His overall score was in the 98th percentile. What?! How was this possible?

Most math-minded test-takers are bad with words, and the word-loving ones can’t quite hack the fractions. So while my friend’s score wasn’t the best in any one section, it was among the best when these sections were considered in combination.

This is how skill stacking works. It’s easier and more effective to be in the top 10% in several different skills—your “stack”—than it is to be in the top 1% in any one skill. Take a look at this chart.

In this graph, each peak represents a skill. Getting to the top 10% (the green zone) of two skills requires much less work than becoming the best at a single one. And these two curves don’t overlap much, meaning most people who are good at one skill are not good at the other.

Let’s run some numbers on this. If your city has a million people, for example, and you belong to the top 10% of six skills, that’s 1,000,000 x 10% x 10% x 10% x 10% x 10% x 10% = 1. You’re the number one person in your city with those six skills. Bump that number up to 10 skills? Boom, you’re the best in the world at that combination of 10 skills.

Ideally, the skills wouldn’t just be unique, but also complementary. Imagine someone who is reasonably good at public speaking, fundraising, speech-writing, charisma, networking, social media, and persuasion. Who is this person? A successful politician. The most successful politicians don’t seem to be off-the-charts amazing at individual skills, do they? But they check off the right boxes that allow them to thrive.

This principle applies across all fields. A writer can be just about the best prose stylist there is, but probably won’t find as much success as the person who is a reasonably good prose stylist, a strong self-promoter, a pretty fast writer, an engaging public speaker, and has the interpersonal skills to connect with important people in the publishing industry.

Skill Stackers in Action

Self-help guru Gary Vaynerchuk is a great example of a skill stacker.

He has 9 million Instagram followers, 2.5 million Twitter followers, over 3 million YouTube subscribers, and an active blog that people read as if it were holy scripture. On these channels, you’ll find content that is solid but not exactly mind-blowing. The magic that sets Vaynerchuk apart is his skill stack: The fact that he’s not just a good writer but is also savvy on social media and business, good at public speaking, and great at personal branding is what makes him one of the top self-help gurus in his field.

The principle applies to Steve Jobs, too. At the heart of Jobs’ skill stack was a passion for design, be it fonts, packaging, or architecture. He was obsessive about the look and feel of his products. He was never the best in the world at design, but over time, he developed a keen understanding of winning design principles. He later combined his various design skills with deep insight about what people want, tech knowledge, a strategic mind, salesmanship, an ability to extract everything from his employees, and entrepreneurial skills. Together, these skills helped him form a company that was focused on advanced technology and beautiful design.

Like these, thousands are succeeding through their skill stack, like the musician who loved coding and ended making a living by creating apps for musicians, or Dinara Kasko, an architect who loved baking and ended up building an empire on top of architected desserts.

What Is Your Special Skill Stack?

How can you apply this to yourself?

In discovering your own skill stack, consider the combination of skills. You want them to be related in some way, but not too similar. For example, if you’re in the top 1% in journalism, also being in the top 1% in writing skills isn’t going to be a big differentiator. Most top journalists are good writers. What’s different about stacking is having skills that not only work together but also are varied enough to make you stand out.

Here, the two skills go hand in hand. Most people who master one also master the other one. It’s therefore harder to stand out than if you had two skills that are unrelated.

The best skills to choose are those that don’t tend to go together, but complement each other well. For example, engineers aren’t known to be great public speakers, so those who are have a huge professional advantage. (This is what’s called “covariance” in statistics. The math about the number of skills above assumes skills are completely independent.)

My own path to skill stacking led me to give a TEDx Talk titled “Why Stories Captivate”.

When I was a child, my father, who worked in advertising, told me everything he knew about storytelling. I took that passion with me, reading about how to craft stories throughout my life. Later, as an engineering student, I wanted to understand how things are made. However, when reading about storytelling structure, I noticed experts just gave recipes on how to craft stories without explaining why. Thankfully, through my job designing online products, I learned a lot about psychology and experience design, which led me to connect the structure of stories with how our brains work. Finally, a decade ago, I started going to Toastmasters to learn about public speaking because I was so afraid of it.

I’m one of a bunch of people in the world with enough knowledge about storytelling, design, and psychology to make a connection between all three. But of those people, only a few have an engineering mindset to deconstruct the problem. And of the very few who can do that, only a tiny fraction are good enough at public speaking to convert the theories into a TEDx Talk.

This combination of skills is quite uncommon: Usually, engineers don’t know much about design or psychology. Some designers know about psychology, but not too much. Very few of these know about public speaking and storytelling — which frequently go hand in hand.

Let’s collapse the vertical axis and look at it from above.

Even if I’m not in the yellow-red area in any of these skills, very few people overlap in all of them.

Something very similar happened in 2020, when my COVID articles exploded virally. I’ll cover that in the premium article this week, along with more details on how to pick the skills for your stack.

The Takeaway

Stop trying to be the best at one skill. You’re setting yourself up for some serious disappointment. Instead, ask yourself: In what niche do I want to stand out? What combination of skills do I need to be unique in that niche?

If anybody ever told you to stop following your passions, to stop being a “Jack of All Trade, Master of None”, tell them it’s “Jack of Some Trades, Master of One”.

It’s not about being great at any one thing — you just need to be pretty good at an array of useful skills that, when combined, make you truly one of a kind.

Thank you for reading my article today. It is deeply personal, as I, too, dreamed one day of something weird:

Extract from an essay I wrote 12 years ago for a Communications class at Stanford.

I dreamed that an engineer as charismatic as an asparagus like me could one day contribute back to the world through impactful communication. I spent the following decade on my communication skills. When my COVID articles passed 60 million readers in 2020, I was rewarded with more impact than I could ever dreamed of.

Sometimes, when we’re in a dark place, spending weeks on something others disdain, all we need is a little encouragement, a friendly little tap on the back, a voice who tells us: “You’re not that crazy. You’re allowed to dream your weird dreams.” If you, or someone like you, ever feel like they need that little nudge forward, send them this essay to tell them: “There’s more weirdos like us. Keep fighting.”

Share

I published the first version of this article right before the pandemic. It got nearly 300,000 views.

I stacked skills to write articles like this one and the COVID pieces. In this week’s premium article, I’ll go over the skill stack I developed and how I did it.

I will also answer all the questions I’ve gotten since, such as what types of skills you should you pick to become the best in the world at something. I’ll also cover how to develop these skills efficiently, how to think about skill covariance, when to follow the advice “follow your passion”, where the same concept of skill stacking appears in other areas, what other benefits there are from skill stacking, and the importance of Epistemic Trespassing. Subscribe to read it!

Translation available in Arabic.