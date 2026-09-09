We’ve discussed how governments can exterminate some species of mosquitoes, but what about you? How can you get rid of the mosquitoes in your home, your backyard, your garden? How can you stop their annoying buzz when you sleep at night? Stop suffering from the itchiness of their bites? Go back out at night again? What works and what doesn’t? Do these mosquito-killing lasers work? Citronella? CO 2 machines? Deet? Bti?

This summer, I got devoured, but I was so confused about all the options to deal with mosquitoes that I decided to look at all the evidence. Here is the practical guide I wish I had to rid my local area of mosquitoes once and for all, including:

The six strategies to fend off mosquitoes

What works in each, what doesn’t, and why

Over 50 measures specifically assessed

The 6 killer tactics that should be enough

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Overall Strategy

You should have six layers of defense: