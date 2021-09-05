Uncharted Territories
How to Pick Your Skill Stack
Part 2 of How to Become the Best in the World at Something
Tomas Pueyo
Sep 05, 2021
∙ Paid
26
Share

You’re set: you want to become the best in the world at something.
How do you pick the right skills? This premium newsletter will give some tips, starting with Steve Jobs. He has advice for you. 

How to Develop a Skills Stack

Follow your passion?

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust …

Appears in episode
Tomas Pueyo
