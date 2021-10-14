The Importance of Migration in the 21st Century

After the big article from Monday I wasn’t sure I would publish something else, but here I am! Welcome to this week’s second premium article. Today I have a podcast with Parag Khanna, author of several books on how geography and technology impact the present and the future. His new book, Move: The Forces Uprooting Us, just came out, so I took advantage …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.