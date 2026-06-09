Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Philip's avatar
Philip
4d

Simple question: was Mohammed an exponent of Islam or Islamism? Did he slaughter those who opposed him or even spoke against him? Did he wage wars of conquest and force his enemies into conversion or submission?

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15 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
4d

Tomas, this article changed my perspective. Drawing the distinction between Islam (a personal religion) and Islamism (a coercive political ideology) is a powerful light that clarifies the entire debate. It helps defend moderate Muslims and fight extremism without falling into the trap of Islamophobia. Thank you so much for this very important work.

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