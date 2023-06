I step on something.

Crack.

”AAARGH! That hurt!”

I lift my foot.

Bluey’s lifeless eyes fix the horizon, her limbs severed and scattered.

”Noooooo! Waaaaaaaaah! Bluey! You broke it!”

”You shouldn’t leave your toys lying around! It’s your fault! That’ll teach you!”

Stepping on a child's toy: the adult's version of stepping on a landmine. Subtly teaching adults t…