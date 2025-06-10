Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

User's avatar
Robert Ferrell's avatar
Robert Ferrell
17h

One thing I appreciate from this article is that none of these developments were planned. They evolved out of small, local choices. It is in retrospect that we can see the forces that shaped the world. (That's not the best way to say it, but I think my meaning is clear.)

Jan B's avatar
Jan B
17hEdited

Just wanted to say thank you. This read was a blast. Really liked the easy explanation of the Dark Age transition to High medieval age and how new technology was indeed important, especially for growth in regions that were not relevant during the Roman age, but later on even more (like Northern Germany - I am from Western Germany and we have great land for agriculture here).

