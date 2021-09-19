In this week’s free article, You’re a Neuron, we discussed why we can see ourselves inside our networks as neurons inside a brain. It follows that societies are brains, too.
This lens can shed light to some of the biggest questions of our time:
Where does creativity reside in a network?
Growth vs. Degrowth: should we keep growing the human population?
Ind…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.