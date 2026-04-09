Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
17h

"Just a century ago, regulations were light... They dream of a better world where the government doesn’t impose all its answers on its citizens, where they’re treated not as subjects but as customers."

No. We. Do. Not. Full goddamn stop.

We dream of a world where your right to live in peace, safety, and prosperous freedom is NOT dependent on the size of your bank account. Where governments act in the interest of the citizens who elect them to office, and not in the interest of corporations who grease the campaigns of their favorite politicians.

Between the 1930s and 1970s, the U.S. treated its non-millionaire citizens as voters who benefit from the common good, and not as consumers to milk for "rich people play money". The result? Leaps in education, communications, human safety and general health, medical care, technology, infrastructure, rights, modernization, safety and fairness regulations, average income...

But starting in the 1980s, when the Reagan administration and the Friedman doctrine decided that corporations mattered more than citizens, the U.S. has increasingly treated its non-millionaires as wage slaves and "paying customers", who only "deserve" anything if they "can pay for it".

Regulations, public systems, infrastructure, and social nets (which benefit the People) were either torn down or allowed to rot, as politicians and anti-regulation hawks drove money upward toward the already-wealthy, so that they could have even more.

Corporations also began purchasing homes (liquid wealth mobility for the lower 90%) and bulldozed them for apartment complexes (liquid wealth for the upper 10%), turning "owners" with investment into "renters" with nothing to show for it. Software also flipped from something you "own" to something to which you "subscribe", at the whim of the company which publishes it.

Meanwhile, social services (school, medicine, banking) prices went up beyond the ability to afford them, and media transformed from "owned" physical media to "rented" digital, which can be yanked away at any moment for any reason.

This has left everyone else to scrounge for what their diminishing paychecks (in real currency value) could afford. And it has enshittified everything; from families to workplaces to media to products to cities, ensuring that governments become focused not on the good of the People, but the good of their own pocketbooks.

Bonus: Seemingly "successful" places such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Singapore rely on heavy censorship and restrictions on general democratic freedoms for anyone in the lower 90%. Because, you know, if the "poors" rise up, the ultra-wealthy who keep these cities lookin' good can't drink their champagne in peace.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
Tony's avatar
Tony
6h

I've really liked your articles in the past but this one lost me.

There's an assertion in it that I took to be the real thrust of why people want to set up their own states:

"It wants a libertarian world where big states and financial institutions can’t dictate who has access to money and who doesn’t, where banks can’t profiteer from their power, where they’re too big to fail, where states overtax their citizens."

Maybe it's a bit too blunt and a bit too cynical to say that these micro-state-chasers basically just want to run away from paying tax and not adhere to regulations that prohibit them from doing whatever they want. But it seems to me the gist of it.

I do want to call out one line which I disagree with: "where financial institutions can't dictate who has access to money and who doesn't". In my mind, this is exactly the scenario that could arise without regulation, not with it. In the UK, where I'm based, the FCA (the financial regulator) mandates that financial institutions must follow the Treating Customers Fairly principle which means banks can't favour certain customers over others, and therefore can't dictate who has access to their services. And using another example to build on this, when you file for bankruptcy, your debts are dissolved, meaning that you can avoid lifelong debt-traps to other people. I'd suggest here that laws and regulations actually mean that financial institutions don't have the power to dictate and without safeguards like these we could easily see citizens of micro-states being tiered by financial institutions. This could manifest in a very obvious way using your digital nomad example; if everyone's a software developer, where do the cleaners come from? Presumably from the neighbouring country which envelops this microstate. As we see in Dubai, Qatar, etc, these low-skilled workers are basically deprived of human rights.

And onto tax. With a very low tax microstate - which I've inferred will be the case from the "where states overtax their citizens" comment - what happens when one of these digital nomad microstate citizens gets made redundant and receives no severance pay from their employer? Or what happens if they developed a serious illness? Whatever does happen to them, it won't be good - there's no state taxes to pay for their healthcare!

All in all, it would have been great if your article explored what scenarios a lack of regulations or taxes can lead to rather than just fielded the utopian vision of it.

As ever though there was a lot to like in your article and I really loved the Competitive Advantage of Small vs Big Cities section.

I hope that all made sense and apologies for the long comment!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture