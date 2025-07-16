Uncharted Territories

Your identification of fragmented ownership as the root of urbanism's problems is compelling; it clearly leads to a tragedy of the commons.

While your solution of neighborhood-level corporate ownership effectively aligns incentives for holistic improvement, we must consider its potential downsides. These include likely gentrification and displacement, homogenization of urban areas, a focus on superficial improvements, and reduced public input.

Perhaps exploring alternatives like stronger public-private partnerships with community oversight, enhanced municipal governance, or cooperative and community-owned development models could offer more equitable and inclusive paths forward.

The premise that unit owners don't care about the commons does not match my observations. It's trivially easy to find neat, well-maintained neighborhoods governed by effective HOA's, including the two suburban HOA's I've been an owner in. There are, of course, differences in opinion on how much should be spent to maintain commons and to what level, but that's different than a 'tragedy of the commons' style lack of incentive. Rather than throwing the concept out, it'd be useful to understand why some governance structures work, and others don't, and how often they achieve satisfaction for the owners/occupants.

In my limited experience, the structure of the CC&R's has a lot to do with success in making necessary investments while limiting the ability of a small majority to 'tax' the other owners. Over the last 50 years or so, the preferred CC&R structure has evolved, and I've been told that newer models are more successful in achieving balance. Professional HOA management is also a factor.

